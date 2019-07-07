{{featured_button_text}}
Judy "Cholla" M. Althoff
222625119004102

BANGOR -- Judy “Cholla” M. Althoff, 75, of Bangor passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Morrow Home in Sparta, after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born July 4, 1943, in Sparta, to Paul and Margaret (Ziegler) Schaller. On Jan. 29, 1966, she married Tom “Fish” Althoff in Bangor.

Judy will be greatly missed by her caring husband of 53 years, Tom; three sons, Sam, Nick and Charles; as well as her sister, Margie Korn. She was preceded in death by two children, Tony and Stacey; her parents; several brothers and sisters; and many other family members.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 So. 16th Ave., Bangor. Father Kennedy will officiate. A visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with a parish prayer service to be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy. 162 and Hattan St., Bangor, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church. This obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Judy "Cholla" M. Althoff
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.