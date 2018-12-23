Karen Larson

Karen Druliner Larson passed away Saturday, Dec. 8. 2018.
Karen taught in the School District of La Crosse for 35 years, where she shared her talents and love with countless elementary school students. Karen cherished her faith in Christ, her family and her many friendships from her involvement at First Free Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Karen is survived by her son, Bill (Jessica) Druliner; her grandchildren, Matthew, Marisol and Alaina; her mother, Jane Larson; her sister, Pam (Berne) Indahl; and many nieces and nephews. Karen is preceded in death by her father, Louis; and brother, Keith. Visit www.remembr.com/karen.druliner.larson for memorial service details and to share condolences.
