Katherine C. Aspenson, 92, of La Crosse died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. Memorial services are tentatively scheduled for June and will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

