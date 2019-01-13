WESTBY — Kathleen Ekern, 70, of Westby died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby. Friends may also call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 15, at St. Mary’s Annunciation Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., in Viroqua. Father Janusz Kowalski will celebrate the Mass with burial following at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. To view the entire obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the Family.
