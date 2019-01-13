WESTBY — Kathleen Ekern, 70, of Westby died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby. Friends may also call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 15, at St. Mary’s Annunciation Catholic Church, 400 Congress Ave., in Viroqua. Father Janusz Kowalski will celebrate the Mass with burial following at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. To view the entire obituary or to leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the Family.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kathleen Ekern
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.