Kathleen L. Koch, 71, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in her home. She was born in La Crosse, Feb. 17, 1947, to Grant and Lucile (Wellen) Koch.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Schumacher -Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Park Hunter will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. For a complete obituary and online guestbook go to www.schumacher-kish.com.

