DRESBACH, Minn. — Kathryn Ann (Kreibich) Brinkman, 66, passed away Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at her home in Dresbach.
Kathy was born in La Crosse, Nov. 18, 1952, to Clarence and Lucille (Weiker) Kreibich. She was married to Jim Adamson Aug. 5, 1972 and later divorced. She married Kerry Brinkman Jan. 25, 1999. Kathy graduated from La Crescent High School and later attended Western Wisconsin Technical College, where she earned a degree in information technology. She was employed at Mayo Health Center until she retired in 2018. Kathy had a strong work ethic and was instrumental in creating an office that digitized manual files. She enjoyed starting new projects and finished her career working in the quality department.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 111 So Oak St., La Crescent. There will be a private service for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, (NAMI Wisconsin) 4233 W Beltline Hwy., Madison, Wis., 53711. A complete obituary and online guestbook may be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
