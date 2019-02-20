TOMAH — Kathryn “Kay” Jean Parkison (Steinmetz) of Tomah passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the home of her youngest daughter, with family by her side. She was born Dec, 4, 1931, to Anthony Paul and Phoebe Salina (Scott) Steinmetz in Tomah.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah, with Monsignor Richard W. Gilles officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation from noon until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tomah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guardian Angel Fund-Queen of the Apostles School, or Tomah Hospice Touch. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.