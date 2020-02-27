Kevin Hunter Zoerb
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz — Kevin Hunter Zoerb, formerly of La Crosse, died in his sleep Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home in Bullhead City.

He is survived by his wife, Faith; sister, Linda Zoerb; father, John Zoerb; his four children; and one granddaughter; in addition to his family and friends.

Kevin grew up loving the beautiful wild natural things, even sending a baby grass snake to Show ‘N Tell one year. Kevin spent quite a bit of his time dealing with the small types of animals he spent so much of his time to discover and explore. The world is in a much better place due to his extreme care and nurturing.

Services are at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at English Lutheran Church, at the corner of 16th and King sts. Visitation is at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.

