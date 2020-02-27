BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz — Kevin Hunter Zoerb, formerly of La Crosse, died in his sleep Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home in Bullhead City.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Faith; sister, Linda Zoerb; father, John Zoerb; his four children; and one granddaughter; in addition to his family and friends.
Kevin grew up loving the beautiful wild natural things, even sending a baby grass snake to Show ‘N Tell one year. Kevin spent quite a bit of his time dealing with the small types of animals he spent so much of his time to discover and explore. The world is in a much better place due to his extreme care and nurturing.
Services are at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at English Lutheran Church, at the corner of 16th and King sts. Visitation is at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.