ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Kevin Joe Landsinger, 46, of Ashwaubenon passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.
Family and friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Blaney Funeral Home, Green Bay, Wis. Visitation will continue from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Union Congregational Church.
To send online condolences visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. Complete obituary will be follow.
