Herman Kirk Schreiner, known as Kirk, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Kirk was born in Brush, Colo., Aug 31, 1952, to Herman and Patricia (Clift) Schreiner. He graduated from Brush High School in 1970. Then graduated with a bachelor degree in art, from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colo., in 1974. He lived in Colorado until 1986, when he moved to La Crosse, with his previous wife, Kari (Dahl) Schreiner. He resided in La Crosse until 2016, when he moved to Grayslake, Ill., with his current wife, Victoria Hanson.
Kirk was fun loving, dependable and a great co-worker. Also known for his art, including pottery/ceramics, paintings and drawings. He loved to spend time with family and be outdoors.
Kirk is survived by his wife, Victoria Hanson; his daughter, Kailee (Derek) Witt; his stepchildren, Angela Hanson and Jaimee (Isaac) Smith; his siblings, Kipp (Tammy) Schreiner, Kitta (Ron) Felzien; and seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Toy Schreiner.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Pump House, 119 King St., La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.