MINDORO — Larry A. Iverson, 73, of Mindoro died Saturday, June 22, 2019, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 27, 1946, to Claus and Borghild (Anderson) Iverson. He married Mary Payne in Winona, Minn., in 1967.
He loved being outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, camping, going to car shows and traveling. He loved working with people and especially his time working at Chileda for 16 years.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; two sons, Don (Lorraine) and Sean; two grandchildren, Nick and Josh; one great-grandson, Landon; one sister, Beverly Anderson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Viola.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen will officiate with a burial service to be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, in North Beaver Creek Lutheran Faith Cemetery (Brick Church), in Ettrick.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
