Minocqua, Wis. — Larry Lee Budnik, 71, of Minocqua passed away March 23, 2019, after a short hard-fought battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on his birthday, Sunday, April 28, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will be held in Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sunday in the funeral home. Larry will be missed, but in his own words, “It is, what it is.”
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
