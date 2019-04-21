Minocqua, Wis. — Larry Lee Budnik, 71, of Minocqua passed away March 23, 2019, after a short hard-fought battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on his birthday, Sunday, April 28, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will be held in Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sunday in the funeral home. Larry will be missed, but in his own words, “It is, what it is.”

