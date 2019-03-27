Lavonne A. Larson, 89, of La Crosse died Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Hillview Health Care Center. She was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Bangor, to Helmer and Ida Larson. She is survived by a sister, Joyce Ekern; a brother, Jim (Kay) Larson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Arlene and Marian.
A private graveside service will be held at French Creek Cemetery, rural Ettrick. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services of La Crosse are in charge of arrangements.
