Lawrence “Larry” W. Bolen, 80, of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at The Dive Bar, 1920 Ward Ave., on the south side of La Crosse. Online condolences may be sent to Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home in La Crosse, www.jandtfredrickson.com.
