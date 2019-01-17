CASHTON — Lawrence “Oscar” A. Willger, 80, of rural Cashton passed away Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Gundersen System in La Crosse. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced as soon as they become available, at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements.
