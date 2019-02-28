ONALASKA — Leo J. Kulmaczewski Sr., 80, of Onalaska died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. He was born in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa., June 25, 1938, to Felix and Sophie (Rokosz) Kulmaczewski Sr. Leo married Sally Pearson and she preceded him in death July 1, 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. The Rev. Robert Cook will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday morning at the church. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Celebrate
Leo J. Kulmaczewski Sr.
