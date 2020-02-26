TREMPEALEAU — Leonard “Lenny” Clarence Kaszolka III, 73, of Trempealeau passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with cancer. He was born Sept. 30, 1946. He married the love of his life, Patricia Toshner, June 20, 1970. For him it was love at first sight. He eventually convinced her of the same. Lenny served in the Vietnam War as a proud member of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed social settings with his wife, family and dear friends of which he had many. You could generally find him with his bride, a cold beer and a glass of whisky, with a smile on his face, a ready ear and a wonderful capacity for fun and laughs. Over the years he found enjoyment in tropical fish, photography, guns, drones and knives.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Jodi (Dan) Doyle and Stacy Cox, both of Onalaska; and his son, Steven Kaszolka of Trempealeau; grandchildren, Troy, Iris and Will; and special friends, Angry Jonny Stevens and Doug Sonsalla. He was preceded in death by his oldest grandson, Tyler.

The family would like to express special thanks to Lenny’s support at the VA, the Gundersen oncology team, his hospice care workers, and in the end, the amazing team at Gundersen for making his last hours so comfortable. We also appreciate all of Dad’s friends and their support. There are so many of you.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A military honors salute will be held there at 2 p.m. We would love to hear any stories you might have of memories created with Lenny. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.

