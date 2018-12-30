ONALASKA — Linda Lou Curtis, 75, of Onalaska died peacefully Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 in the Prairie room, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
