Linda Kathleen Pedretti

Linda Kathleen Pedretti, 54, passed from her earthly life to her eternal home Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Linda was born in La Crosse, May 8, 1964, to William and Judy (Manninger) Pedretti. She graduated from De Soto High School in 1982 and studied at Western Technical College, earning an associate of science degree in marketing. In her early 20s, after the death of her mother, Linda’s adventurous spirit took her to Arizona, where she lived and worked as a business analyst at Intel Inc., for over 20 years. During that time she studied at the University of Phoenix and earned her bachelor of science degree in business administration. Linda later started her own business, Quick Wholesome Choices. When her father became ill in 2015, Linda moved back to Wisconsin to be his caregiver. She lived in Genoa for a time, enjoying renewed relationships with her family and friends, and then moved to Onalaska for a couple of years. Finally, Linda could take our winters no longer and independently moved herself to Florida.

Linda has always been very independent. Her laughter was contagious. Linda would be serious and then surprise us with her humor. She loved crafting, hiking and traveling. Linda was a pro on the internet and with technology. For many years she owned a pet Iguana named Iggy and loved him so dearly that he had his own room. Linda enjoyed spending time with family and made friends wherever she went.

Linda is survived by her father, William G. Pedretti; her siblings, Christine (Keith) Magnuson, Sharon (Darrell) Haen, William G. (Karla) Pedretti Jr., Anthony (Angela) Pedretti, Emily (Robert) McCarthy and Scott (Katie) Pedretti; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews too numerous to list, but always in her heart.

Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Corrine (Manninger) Pedretti; grandparents, Carl and Marie (Neuverth) Manninger, William and Agnes (Venner) Pedretti; one nephew, Blake McCarthy; and Iggy, her pet Iguana.

A Christian Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at St. Charles Church in Genoa, the Rev. Nathaniel Kuhn officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the services Saturday. Any services in Florida will be announced at a later date.

Flowers can be sent to St. Charles Church in Genoa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Brevard Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.wyliebaxleymerrittisland.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Linda Kathleen Pedretti
