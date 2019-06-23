Lloyd “Skip” Raymond Betz, 65, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born to Chester and Louise Betz Oct. 7, 1953. Skip worked for Dairyland Power Company for 36 years and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Lloyd is survived by his sister, Kathy Betz; son, Cory Betz; girlfriend, Candy Symitczek; and by a niece and a nephew. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, Dale.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse.
Schumacher- Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.