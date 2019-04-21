Lois M. Hayek, 90, of La Crosse died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, John and a son, Mike.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Entombment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation services are in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
