Lois M. Olson (Dake) passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at her residence.
Lois was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Illinois. Lois enjoyed spending time with her friends and was an active member of Blessed Sacrament parish La Crosse.
Lois is survived by her three children, Daniel Dake of Kimberly, Liz Renken of Merrill, Greg Dake of Milwaukee; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Edwards of Elgin, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents and additional family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lois will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. The Rev. Timothy Welles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10:30 am until the time of service Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Parish. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
