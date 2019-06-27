WEST SALEM/LA CROSSE — Louise Catherine Leibl, 89, of West Salem/La Crosse passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Graveside services and burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd. S., La Crosse. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Following the burial there will be a celebration of life service from noon to 2 p.m. at the Smith Valley School House/Medary Town Hall/Shelter, N3393 Smith Valley Road, La Crosse. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
