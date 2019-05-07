HOUSTON, Minn. — Lowell W. Onsgard, 85, of Houston died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Houston. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 7, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn., at a later date. Please leave a memory, sign the online guestbook and view Lowell’s video when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.
Breaking
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Restaurant
Furniture
Office
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.