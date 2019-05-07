HOUSTON, Minn. — Lowell W. Onsgard, 85, of Houston died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Houston. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, May 7, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn., at a later date. Please leave a memory, sign the online guestbook and view Lowell’s video when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.

