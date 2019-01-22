Lucine Mae Grafft, blessed with 85 years, of La Crosse went to her heavenly home and into her Savior’s arms Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

Funeral services celebrating Lucine’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge St., La Crosse, with Pastor Andrew Fortuine officiating. Burial will take place in the Viroqua Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. To view full obituary or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.

