Marcella E. Dorn, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lewiston, Minn., with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday.

Hoff Funeral Service in Lewiston is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please leave a memory of Marcella and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.

Celebrate
Marcella E. Dorn
