Margaret Linden

Our beloved mother, Margaret “Peggy” M. (Ritter) Linden, 82, of La Crosse died Tuesday July 2, 2019, at Gundersen Hospital. She was born Aug. 24, 1936, in La Crosse, to George and Margaret (Peterschmidt) Ritter.
She married DeWitt R. Hansen March 24, 1956. They had four children together and they later divorced. She married Eugene R. Linden Feb. 17, 1979.
She is survived by her three daughters, Julie (Lee) Burge of La Crosse, Jean Fryseth of La Crosse, Lisa Hansen (Lynn Ritchart) of Watertown, Wis.; one son, Robert (Bob) Hansen of White Bear Lake, Minn.; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, stepchildren, Mary Kay Wold (Linden), Charles Peter (Linder) Linden, Joy Jaeger and her husband, Mike; nine stepgrandchildren, 25 stepgreat-grandchildren, a brother, Mike Ritter of Holmen; two sisters, Judy Schreier of La Crosse, Barbara Holte of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews and a very special friend and companion, Tom Pahs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Linden; one brother, Tom Ritter; one grandson, Matthew Fryseth; and two stepsons, Bob and Jay Linden.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, Wis. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate with burial to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse, Wis. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of Mass in the church.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials are preferred and will be determined by the family at a later date.
Online condolences may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
