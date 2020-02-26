LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Margaret “Peg” A. Witt, 82, of La Crescent died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. She was born Sept. 29, 1937, to James and Myrtle (Beirne) Wall, their fifth child, born on her sister, Betty’s 10th birthday, at St. Anne’s Maternity Hospital in La Crosse.

She graduated from Gale Ettrick High School class of 1955. Peg had worked in the design department at Trane Company of La Crosse for 10 years and later worked at Mayo Health Systems La Crosse in the Environmental Services Department for 30 years.

Peg was devoted to her Catholic faith, with a sincere devotion to the rosary. She was an adoring mother and grandmother. Peg enjoyed singing in the Crucifixion Church choir and assisting with various church duties. She lived by the motto, “The Lord always provides.” She was also very proud of her Irish heritage.

She is survived by her four sons, Jeffrey (Caryn) Witt, Joseph Witt, Steven Witt and James Witt; her “favorite” granddaughter, Allison (Marcus) Howe; four grandsons, Jared and Jason Witt and Jacob and Jack Witt; her sisters, Betty Wall, Jane (Robert) Berndt, Mary (James) Sobotta; brother, Bob “Red” (Leona) Wall; sister-in-law, Phyllis Wall; and other relatives and friends.