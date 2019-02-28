HOLMEN — Mark Allen Phillips, 48, of Holmen passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home.
Mark was the second child born to Thomas and Mary Phillips May 14, 1970, in La Crosse. When Mark was seven years old, he moved with his family to Holmen. Mark attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Onalaska, through eighth grade and he attended Holmen High School, where he graduated in 1988.
On Aug, 27, 1994, Mark married Nancy Stanislowski. Together they had two beautiful children, Terisa and Blythe, whom Mark loved with his whole heart. Mark and Nancy later divorced. On Dec. 29, 2018, Mark married Lori Gamoke in a non-traditional Green Bay Packers inspired theme wedding.
Mark was employed by Your Home Improvement Company, where he earned the top sales representative award in 2017. Mark loved his work and was preparing to move to Bismarck, N.D., to further his career.
Mark loved and appreciated every day of his life and he lived it to the fullest. He spoke often of “living the dream.” Mark was so immensely proud and thankful for his family. There was no greater joy for Mark than to be surrounded by his children. They were his pride and joy. He also cherished all of his many friends. His smile was contagious and he lit up the room whenever he walked in and announced, “Don’t blame me, I just got here.” He had a kind heart of gold and he would do anything for anyone.
Some of Mark’s hobbies included golfing, boating, shooting pool, home improvement projects and of course, watching the Packers!
In addition to his wife, Lori, Mark is survived by his children, Terisa (Jacob) Oomens of Laramie, Wyo., Blythe Phillips of West Salem; his parents, Thomas and Mary Phillips, of Holmen; and his maternal grandmother, Grace Henderson of Onalaska. He is further survived by his brothers, Scott (Kimberly) Phillips and Todd (Krista) Phillips, both from Holmen; his nieces, Marinna Phillips and Jada Phillips; and nephews, Zachary Phillips and Sawyer Phillips. Mark treated his stepkids like his own. He is further survived by his stepchildren, Hunter Gamoke, Brandon Gamoke, Easton Gamoke, Dayne Gamoke and Izabella Foss of Winona, Minn. His large family also includes numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mark was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bernard Henderson; and his paternal grandparents, LaVerne and Leona Phillips.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, March 2, at Dickinson Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Father John Parr will officiate. A celebration of life will be held for Mark at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, following the service.
Mark was a true shining star and he will be forever missed by everyone who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be allocated to Mark’s favorite charities. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
