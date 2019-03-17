Mark Terpstra

Mark Donald Terpstra, 54, of La Crosse passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. Jandt Fredrickson funeral home is assisting the family. Funeral service with Holy Eucharist will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Christ Episcopal Church, 111 N. 9th St, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to time of service. A complete obituary is forthcoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.