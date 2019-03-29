Marlyn D. Meiners, died peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, Minn. A celebration of life will be from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, Caledonia. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

