GALESVILLE — Marvin Baardseth, 91, of Galesville died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Marinuka Manor, Galesville.
Memorial services will be at noon Tuesday, April 23, from Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick, with the Rev. John Ashland officiating. Burial at a later date in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel, assisted the family.
