{{featured_button_text}}

Marvin L. Beier, 78, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at the Tomah VA Medical Hospice Unit Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Marv was born in La Crosse, Oct. 24, 1940, to Louie and Vivian (Marcou) Beier. Marv proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from J.I. Case and the La Crosse School District. On Sept. 16, 1963, he married the love of his life, Millie, and together they loved and raised five children, Butch (Sandy) Beier, Julie (Jim) Sittig, Jim (Lorna) Beier, Mary (Tom) Kessel and Dave (Dee) Beier. Marv also had eight grandsons; and one granddaughter; seven great-grandkids, with another due in December; along with two nieces; and two nephews. Preceding him in death were his loving wife; mother and father; and his two sisters, Rhoda Huff and Janet Gardner.

It was Marv’s wish to be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. July 13, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate. Military honors will follow the services. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service. Online condolences may be offered at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marvin L. Beier
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.