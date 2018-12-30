HOLMEN — Mary Ann Bina, 86, of Holmen passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center.
She was born July 15, 1932, to Theodore and Betty Fisher. Mary married Joe Bina Jan. 16, 1954, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, La Crosse.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, traveling and camping.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph “Joe”; children, Wayne (Tammie), Robert (Carol), Allen, Christine; grandchildren, Sarah, Maggie, Robbie, Catherine, Margo; three great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Korish, Theodore (Murial) Fisher; and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Father John Parr will officiate. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
