MENOMONIE, Wis./SPARTA — Mary Ann Kunes, 92, of Menomonie, formerly of Sparta passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar.
She was born March 6, 1927, in Black River Falls, to Noel and Myrtle Jacobson. On May 26, 1949, Mary Ann married Gene D. Kunes in Black River Falls.
Mary Ann worked as a freelance artist for many years and she worked part time at the Wisconsin Child Center in Sparta, until moving to Menomonie. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and at their cottage in Hatfield, Wis.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, Steven (Barb) Kunes; two grandchildren, Heather (Paul) Sullivan and Ryan (Stephanie) Kunes; four great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Hunter, Rion and Olivia; her sister, Katie Rogers; and her brother, David Jacobson.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; and brother-in-law, Maurice Rogers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Roy Harrisville officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.