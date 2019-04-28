Mary Catherine Lachman-Baldassare

She was born May 3, 1951, to Jerome and Pauline Lachman in La Crosse. Mary was a registered cosmetologist for many years. She also received an associate degree with honors, in food service management from WWTI. Mary was a very kind person who loved all of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her family. She was an amazing chef and so enjoyed preparing food for people she loved. She had a loving marriage to her husband, Ray.
She is survived by her siblings, Jerome (Bonnie) Lachman, Elizabeth Lachman (Kevin) Bucholz, Michael (Susan) Lachman, Frederick (Pamela Willliams) Lachman, Steven (Lisa) Lachman, Jane (Tom Buss) Lachman, Christopher (Tammy) Lachman, James Lachman, Laurie (Dan Petersen) Lachman and Annie (Troy Steers) Lachman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Pauline Lachman; her husband, Raymond Baldassare; her sister, Gail Lachman-Solberg; and her nephews, Jerome Lachman and Robert Steers.
Our golden haired sister will be deeply missed by all of us. God speed sweet sister.
Private family services are going to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.