Mary Catherine Lachman-Baldassare

She was born May 3, 1951, to Jerome and Pauline Lachman in La Crosse. Mary was a registered cosmetologist for many years. She also received an associate degree with honors, in food service management from WWTI. Mary was a very kind person who loved all of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her family. She was an amazing chef and so enjoyed preparing food for people she loved. She had a loving marriage to her husband, Ray.

She is survived by her siblings, Jerome (Bonnie) Lachman, Elizabeth Lachman (Kevin) Bucholz, Michael (Susan) Lachman, Frederick (Pamela Willliams) Lachman, Steven (Lisa) Lachman, Jane (Tom Buss) Lachman, Christopher (Tammy) Lachman, James Lachman, Laurie (Dan Petersen) Lachman and Annie (Troy Steers) Lachman. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Pauline Lachman; her husband, Raymond Baldassare; her sister, Gail Lachman-Solberg; and her nephews, Jerome Lachman and Robert Steers.

Our golden haired sister will be deeply missed by all of us. God speed sweet sister.

Private family services are going to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

