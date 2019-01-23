THE VILLAGES, Fla./ONALASKA — Mary Elizabeth Strasser, 78, of The Villages and Onalaska died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in her home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield, Fla.
A funeral Mass will also be held in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Onalaska, at a later date. Burial will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, in La Crosse.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete local obituary will follow. Online condolences may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.