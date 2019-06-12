LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Mary L. Newberg, 93, of La Crescent died Monday, June 10, 2019, at the La Crescent Health Services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent. A complete obituary will be announced by the funeral home.
