WEST SALEM — Mary M. Lewis, 71, of West Salem passed away peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral home, 121 N Youlon St., West Salem. Deacon Bob Zietlow will officiate. Private graveside services with burial will be in Neshonoc Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at. www.jandtfredrickson.com.
