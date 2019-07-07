Mary "Mary Lou" Louise Marshall

Mary Lou Marshall, 61, of La Crosse died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in her home. She was born Sept. 21, 1957, in La Crosse, to Dr. Harry and Shirley (Austin) Marshall.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Stephanie Steiner will officiate. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, July 13, both at the funeral home.
Mary Lou's family would like to thank Ryan Vander Schaaf, who helped take care of Mary, which allowed her to stay in her home. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.