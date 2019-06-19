PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Mathias “Matt” D. Schauf, 87, of Prairie du Chien passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Crossing Rivers Health Care in Prairie du Chien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. John’s Church Of The Holy Family Parish, the Rev. Paul Peters officiating, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Military honors will be accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Matt’s name to the charity of donor’s choice. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.
