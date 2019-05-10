Melinda K. Huotari, 43, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Melinda was born Oct. 12, 1975. She lived at Stoffel Manor Ct. in La Crosse.
She is survived by her grandparents, Robert and Margaret Johnson of Onalaska; aunts, Roberta, Carolyn, Dawn and Chris; great-grandmother, Delia; many cousins; and special significant other of 17 years, Josh McDowell. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Huotari.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Neighborhood City Church, 525 Seventh St. S., La Crosse, with visitation being held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.