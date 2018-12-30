Michael Alan Berg, 62, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at his home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1956, to Glenn and Ethel (Morin) Berg. He graduated from Logan High School in 1974. He served in the U.S. Army. On June 18, 1983, Michael married Mary Kolar.
Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed trapping. He loved spending time on the river with family friends.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughter, Heather Berg of La Crosse; three sisters, Terry (Ken) Zylla of Aurora, Colo., Barbaranne Berg of Lewisburg, Tenn., and Donna (Jim) Gregar of South Bend, Ind.; a brother, Wilfrid (Vicky) Berg of Holmen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a very special stepmother, Rita Berg.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
