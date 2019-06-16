HOLMEN — Michael John Candahl, 49, of Holmen passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at All Star Lanes. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
