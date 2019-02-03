Michael R. Miller

Michael R. Miller, 61, formerly of La Crosse, passed away surrounded by family, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, due to complications of pneumonia. Mike was a long time resident of Minneapolis, before moving to St. Paul.

He was born Jan 31, 1957, to Gerald R. Miller and Jean F. (Merfeld). A La Crosse Aquinas and Hamline Law University graduate, Mike led a life of public service working for Hennepin County, developing their volunteer services programs.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kathie Prieve; son, Cody Myers-Miller (Linnea Olson) and their children, Annika, Soren and Finn; daughter, Vienna Prieve-Miller; his parents, Jerry (Sharon) Miller; brothers, Tony (Vicky) Miller; Rick (Kris) Miller, their daughter, Lisa Blank; Steve Miller and his son, Sam; Dan (Eileen) Miller and their daughter, Mary. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Jean F.; infant sister, Sandra Jean; grandparents, John and Ellen Merfeld and Ray and Marie Miller.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, Jan. 30, at O’Halloran & Murphy at 2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, Minn., 55113.

Per the family’s wishes, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation or Superior Hiking Trail Association.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Michael R. Miller
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.