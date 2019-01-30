ST. PAUL, Minn./LA CROSSE — Michael R. Miller, 61, of St. Paul, formerly of La Crosse, passed away surrounded by family, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, due to complications of pneumonia. Michael was born Jan. 31, 1957, in La Crosse to Gerald R. (Sharon) and Jean F. (Merfeld) Miller.

A memorial service will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. at O’Halloran & Murphy at 2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, Minn., 55113.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation or Superior Hiking Trail Association. A full obituary to follow.

