Michael Sather

Michael John Sather Jr., 46, of La Crosse died suddenly Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service. To view Michael’s full obituary and online condolences please visit www.couleecremation.com.
