HARTFORD, Wis. — Michael Viner, found eternal life Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Michael was born Feb. 17, 1942, to Sylvester and Myrtle (Iverson) Viner in La Crosse. He served in the U.S. Army from August 1962 to August 1965. He married Lynda (Hanson) Sept. 30, 1967. Every year he looked forward to go hunting with his nephew, Douglas Manley of Arcadia.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda; daughters, Lisa Viner (Al Crawford) of Plainfield, Wis., Lori Marchese of West Bend, Wis., Lynn Stewart (Howard Stewart) of St. Francis, Wis.; and son, Lucas Viner (Angela) of Fond du Lac, Wis.; grandchildren, Nicholas Marchese, Kyle Marchese (Ericka Gresbach), Jake Marchese, Jesse Crawford, Kegan Crawford, Mykala (Crawford) Pionek, Zaeda Crawford, Devin Givens, Laura (Huber) Givens, Ashley Viner, Abby Viner, Nate Viner, Syrena Snider; and a great-granddaughter, Adelyn Marchese; a brother, Richard (Mary) Viner; a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Jim); and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Viner; and a brother, James Viner.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, with visitation at 2 p.m. Lunch to follow.
A special thank you to Jane (Muffy) Manley, Mike Christenson, Doug and Kris Manley for their love and support. Condolences can be left at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.
