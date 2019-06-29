MINDORO — Mildred E. Timm, 96, of Mindoro passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Mindoro Lutheran Church. Pastor Ally Marshall will officiate. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 Monday until the time of services at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with services. To find the complete obituary visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
