{{featured_button_text}}
Flag emblem

CASHTON — Monroe E. Johnson, 87, passed away at his home near Cashton Saturday June 1, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 5, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Full military honors to follow. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday, both at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Monroe E. Johnson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.