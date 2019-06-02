CASHTON — Monroe E. Johnson, 87, passed away at his home near Cashton Saturday June 1, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 5, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Full military honors to follow. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday, both at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
